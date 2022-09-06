British PM, Liz Truss, appoints Nigeria’s Kemi Badenoch into cabinet

The new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, appointed Nigeria-born Kemi Badenoch as Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade.

Truss, a former Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, succeeded Boris Johnson as British prime minister on Monday.

The appointments were ratified by Queen Elizabeth ll.

The PM confirmed the appointment of the new cabinet members on her verified Twitter page – @10DowningStreet, on Tuesday.

The post read: “Kemi Badenoch MP @KemiBadenoch has been appointed Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade @TradeGovUK #reshuffle.”

Others appointees are:

– The Rt Hon Dr. Thérèse Coffey MP as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

She will also serve as Deputy Prime Minister.

– The Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP as Chancellor of the Exchequer.

– The Rt Hon James Cleverly MP as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

– The Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP as Secretary of State for the Home Department.

– Wendy Morton MP as Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip).

– The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP as Secretary of State for Defence.

– The Rt Hon Brandon Lewis CBE MP as Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice.

– The Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi MP as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and Minister for Equalities.

– The Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP as Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons.

– Lord True CBE as Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords.

– The Rt Hon Jake Berry MP as Minister without Portfolio.

– The Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP has been re-appointed as COP26 President.

– The Rt Hon Jacob Rees-Mogg MP as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

– The Rt Hon Simon Clarke MP as Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

– Chloe Smith MP as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.

– The Rt Hon Kit Malthouse MP as Secretary of State for Education.

– Ranil Jayawardena MP as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

– The Rt Hon Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP as Secretary of State for Transport.

– The Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

– The Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

– The Rt Hon Alister Jack MP has been re-appointed as Secretary of State for Scotland.

– The Rt Hon Sir Robert Buckland KBE QC MP as Secretary of State for Wales.

– Chris Philp MP as Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

