Politics
Buhari approves reappointment of PPPRA Chairman, Executive Secretary
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of the Chairman of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Atuonwo Obinna, for another term of four years.
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the President also approved the reappointment of the agency’s Executive Secretary, Abdulkadir Saidu.
READ ASLO: Buhari dismisses heads of PPPRA, PENCOM, CPC, 20 others
The statement read: “The Chairman is Mr. Atuonwo Obinna, while the Executive Secretary is Mr. Abdulkadir Saidu, reappointed for another four years.
“The appointment of Mr. Atuonwo Obinna as Chairman Governing Board for a four-year term is in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (Establishment, ETC) Act 2003.”
