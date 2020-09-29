Buhari asks Senate to confirm eight new Justices of Supreme Court | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday urged the Senate to approve the appointment of eight new Supreme Court justices.

In the letter read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at plenary, the president said the appointments of the judges was based on the recommendations of the National Judicial Council.

The nominees are – Lawal Garba (North West), Helen Ogunwumiju (South West), Abdu Aboki (North West), and M.M. Saulawa (North West).

Others are – Adamu Jauro (North East), Samuel Oseji (South-South), Tijani Abubakar (North East), and Emmanuel Agim (South-South).

President Buhari said his action was “in pursuant to Section 231 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

