Buhari confers national honours on 338 Nigerians, friends of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the conferment of National honours on 338 Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to mark the country’s democratic transition process.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mrs. Ibiene Roberts, disclosed this in a circular issued on Sunday in Abuja.

The circular read: “There is one person to be conferred with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), 21 names for Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), 78 names for the Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR).

“Others are; 85 names for the Officer of the Order of Niger (OON), 52 names for the Member of the Order of Federal Republic (MFR), 22 names for the Member of the Order of Niger (MON, and 3 names for Federal Republic Medal (FRM 1).

“All award recipients are to send hard and soft copies of their citations/resumes to the Secretary, National Honours Award Committee, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs (FMSDIGA) on or before Wednesday, May.

“They will thereafter come to the FMSDIGA office located at the Federal Secretariat, Phase 1, Central Business District for collection of their Certificates and Medals on Thursday, June 1.”

