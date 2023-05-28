Police arrests 5 Yoruba Nation agitators over illegal broadcast, hijack of radio station in Oyo

Police operatives in Oyo State have arrested five Yoruba Nation agitators who allegedly hijacked Amuludun FM radio station in Ibadan with the intention to declare the South-West’s liberation from Nigeria.

The agitators had in the early hours of Sunday stormed the radio station, seized the workers’ mobile phones, and went on air to proclaim the establishment of a Yoruba Nation and secession from Nigeria.

Charms and clothes with the inscription: “Yoruba Nation Police,” and “Yoruba Nation Army” were recovered from the suspects.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, paraded the suspects at the Command Headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, on Sunday.

Williams said: “The operatives while on intelligence-driven patrols, got a distress call that some members of a group driven by a separatist agenda had forcefully hijacked a radio broadcast station, Amuludun 99.1 FM, located around Moniya, Ibadan, with the intent to declare liberation from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The command responded swiftly in a well-coordinated rescue operation and arrested the suspects.”

READ ALSO: Two dead in Lagos as Yoruba Nation agitators hold rally (Video)

He added that no staff of the radio or any other persons were hurt in the incident.

The CP revealed that he had detailed an investigation team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to unravel the circumstances around the incident.

He added: “The Oyo State Police Command remains unwavering and committed to the statutory constitutional requirements of protecting lives and property and as well preserving law and order, even as the state and indeed nation geared up for Monday’s inauguration of its elected leaders.

“ I assure good citizens of the state that the security architecture of the command, in concert with relevant sister agencies, has been strategically modified for optimum effectiveness for tomorrow’s epoch-making ceremony and beyond.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now