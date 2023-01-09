Two dead in Lagos as Yoruba Nation agitators hold rally (Video)

There was pandemonium at the Ojota area of Lagos State after members of the Yoruba Nation clashed with police operatives, during a rally for self-determination.

A viral video, sighted by Ripples Nigeria, depicted the chaos as the police sought to restore calm in the area.

Further reports revealed that two persons were killed as the melee caused a mild traffic hold-up.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said normalcy had been restored.

He said he could not give details at the moment.

“I don’t have the details, once I have the details, I will let you know,” the PPRO said.

This situation came in the wake of a crisis which has threatened to divide the Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, the umbrella body of Yoruba Nation agitation groups.

This was after the resignation of its new leader and chairman, Wale Adeniran, over allegations of fraud and embezzlement.

Adeniran said in a two minutes and 33 second video that was shown on YouTube (Omoboriowo media) on Saturday that he stepped aside to allow a complete investigation into the fraud claim made against him.

He urged anyone who might have information on him that could be used against him or who might have contributed to the organization through him to come forward and make it public.

Adeniran called on Yoruba elders to form a committee and stated that he left the group in order to allow for a full inquiry.

