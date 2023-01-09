News
Two dead in Lagos as Yoruba Nation agitators hold rally (Video)
There was pandemonium at the Ojota area of Lagos State after members of the Yoruba Nation clashed with police operatives, during a rally for self-determination.
A viral video, sighted by Ripples Nigeria, depicted the chaos as the police sought to restore calm in the area.
Further reports revealed that two persons were killed as the melee caused a mild traffic hold-up.
Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said normalcy had been restored.
He said he could not give details at the moment.
Read also:Crisis in Yoruba nation agitators’ camp deepens, as chairman resigns over fraud allegations
“I don’t have the details, once I have the details, I will let you know,” the PPRO said.
This situation came in the wake of a crisis which has threatened to divide the Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, the umbrella body of Yoruba Nation agitation groups.
This was after the resignation of its new leader and chairman, Wale Adeniran, over allegations of fraud and embezzlement.
Adeniran said in a two minutes and 33 second video that was shown on YouTube (Omoboriowo media) on Saturday that he stepped aside to allow a complete investigation into the fraud claim made against him.
He urged anyone who might have information on him that could be used against him or who might have contributed to the organization through him to come forward and make it public.
Adeniran called on Yoruba elders to form a committee and stated that he left the group in order to allow for a full inquiry.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...