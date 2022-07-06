News
Buhari expresses disappointment in Nigeria’s intelligence system after prison attack
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday expressed disappointment with the nation’s intelligence system following the attack on the Kuje correctional centre in Abuja.
Buhari, who addressed journalists during a visit to the correctional centre, was shocked by both the scale and audacity of the attack.
He was accompanied on the trip to the correctional facility by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.
He wondered how the terrorists attacked the facility and got away with it.
Suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked the correctional centre on Tuesday night and released over 600 inmates.
Although some of the inmates had been recaptured by security agents, over 400 others including 64 Boko Haram insurgents are currently at large.
READ ALSO: Buhari visits Kuje correctional centre after terrorists’ attack
Four people including an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were killed in the attack.
The president said: “I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organize, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it?
“How did the defences at the prison fail to prevent the attack? How many inmates were in the facility? How many of them can you account for? How many personnel did you have on duty? How many of them were armed? Were there guards on the watchtower? What did they do? Does the CCTV work?”
Buhari, who was on his way to Senegal, was also informed that the security forces had recaptured 350 of the fleeing inmates while 450 others are still unaccounted for.
