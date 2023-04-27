Buhari joins parade, as Army retires, presents colours in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, performed the Nigerian Army Colour Presentation ceremony at the Eagle Square in Abuja, where 53 regimental colours used in order of battle, were retired.

The ceremony witnessed the issuance of new colours to 28 newly established and operational units in the Nigerian Army, bringing the number of units to 81 from 53.

The presentation of colours ceremony which was preceded by a military parade, saw Buhari adorned in a full military uniform with his rank of Major General and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, clearly specified in what will be his last major outing with the insignia.

The retirement and presentation of military colours is a traditional ceremony practiced by Armies of Commonwealth Nations every 10 years to mark an anniversary or event in the history of a particular regiment.

It involves the presentation of a new version of the regimental colour to an Army regiment and the formation of new units in the armed forces where older colours are discarded and new ones introduced.

Read also:Buhari not to blame, Presidency says over failure to rescue all Chibok girls

In a statement on Tuesday, the Nigerian Army Director of Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwaxhukwu, who explained the significance of the trooping and presentation of the colours parade for the army units, said most of the colours in the Nigerian Army have been used in multiple operations in various geopolitical zones of the country as well as foreign countries, hence the need to retire and present new ones.

He said the last of such parade was carried out in 2007 and since then, new units had been established and operationalised in line with the increasing operational commitments of the army as well as provisions of its extant Order of Battle.

“It is against this backdrop and in line with the traditions, customs and ethics of the Nigerian Army, trooping and presentation of colours parade 2023 will be conducted to retire torn or worn out colours,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now