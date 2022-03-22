Buhari’s daughter, Hanan, husband welcome first child

Hanan, one of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari, and her husband, Mohammed Turad Sha’aban, have welcomed their first child.

The President’s daughter delivered a baby boy in Turkey on Sunday.

Her husband, Mohammed Turad, confirmed the development in a statement on Instagram Tuesday.

He wrote: “My wife and I have been blessed with a baby boy! Alhamdulillah. We have named him Muhammad Zayd. (Hibbu Raulallah).”

The couple tied the knot in September 2020.

