Cameroonian Professor ranked world’s 2nd-best mathematician

A Cameroonian Professor, Abdon Atangana, has been voted as the second-best mathematician in the world.

In the Stanford University’s Top 2% of Scientists in the World list released on Wednesday, the 37-year-old was ranked 188th in science, technology, and engineering.

Atangana, a lecturer at South African University of the Free State (UFS), Abdon Atangana, is a professor of Applied Mathematics at the Institute for Groundwater Studies at UFS.

The Cameroonian made headlines in 2020 after he was recognised as one of 10 South African scientists in the top 1% of scientists on the global Clarivate Web of Science list.

According to his citation on the UFS’s website, Atangana known for developing a new fractional operator used to model real-world problems arising in the fields of engineering, science and technology, a feat that has given him recognition as one of the world’s top scientists.

In 2021, he was elected as a fellow of the World Academy of Science for the advancement of science in developing countries.

“Stanford University created the list of the top 2% of world-class researchers based on citations over their full careers and featured 195, 605 researchers who make up the top 2% in September,” UFS said in a statement.

