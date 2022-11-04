Buhari, Biya commission 1.5km Nigeria-Cameroon border bridge

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Cameroonian counterpart, Paul Biya, on Thursday, jointly commissioned the 1.5 km Ekok/Mfum Bridge and Joint Border Post (JBP) at Mfun, Cross River State, linking Nigeria and its neighbour.

While performing the ceremony which officially opens the bridge and border post, the two leaders said the ultra-modern link bridge project would deepen the socio-economic and diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Cameroon, which will not only “strengthen the existing cordial relations between the two countries but will also enhance the volume of economic activities in the region, as well as movement of persons, goods and services with countries along the corridors.”

Buhari who was represented by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, stated that the two-lane bridge, with its cost put at over $44 million, would facilitate economic activities between the two countries.

In a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Press, Ministry of Transportation, Ogbonna Anastasia on Friday, Buhari said that the development would “provide a veritable synergy between inter-country regions to combat the teeming security challenges bedeviling the countries.

“The bridge will serve as a vital link between the Western and Southern African regions. The Federal Republic of Nigeria also expects that this Joint Border Post and bridge will enhance security patrol and facilitate effective cooperation in this part of our border with the Republic of Cameroon.

“This project is part of the ongoing Nigeria/Cameroon multinational highway facilitation programme, is a visible testament of the continuing cooperation and good neighbourliness between our neighbouring countries.

“It is also our hope that it will complement the efforts of the governments of Nigeria and Cameroon to combat the scourge of terrorism and violent extremism in our region”, the President said.

On his part, Biya, who also was represented by his Minister for Public Works, Emmanuel Nganuo Djours, said “the construction of the bridge over Cross River is part of the Transport Facilitation Program on the Bamenda – Manfe – Abakaliki – Enugu – corridors.

“The corridor covers 441 metres of road that will facilitate trade and strengthen relations between Cameroon and Nigeria,” he added.

