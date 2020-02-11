Business Latest

CBN approves 6 companies for milk importation

February 11, 2020
The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on Tuesday said only six companies were approved to import milk into the country, effectively banning every other milk importers in Nigeria.

The six companies which were given authorization included; WAMCO Nigeria, Chi Limited, TG Arla Dairy product Limited, Promasedor Nigeria Limited, Nestle Nigeria PLC, Integrated Dairies Limited and Friesland Campina.

