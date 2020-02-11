Reopen gun running case against Senator Suswam, others, Northern group charges govt

The Federal Government of Nigeria has been charged to reopen cases of gun running against Senator Gabriel Suswam and other citizens with similar cases.

The group made the call in a statement issued on Tuesday by its convener, Jerome Lan, who said that the call became necessary in view of the large cache of guns and armory residing in the hands of unlicensed individuals amidst of growing security concerns in the country.

According to Jerome Lan, the frequency of Boko Haram attacks, banditry and kidnapping in the country points to the fact that there are several arms in the hands of criminals who have continued to use them to terrorize and kill innocent citizens.

“The resurgence of insecurity witnessed in our nation in recent weeks calls for deep concern. The frequency of Boko Haram attacks, banditry and kidnapping points to the fact that there are several arms in the hands of criminals who have continued to use them to terrorize and kill innocent citizens. All hands must be on deck to checkmate the inflow of these arms in Nigeria.

“Recall that on the 24th February 2017, the DSS while acting on credible intelligence, searched and found some incriminating items stashed in the boots of a Mercedes Benz S550 (BWR 135 AH) and Maserati 47 (BWR 207 AJ) cars parked at the premises of Dunes Invest and Global Properties limited located at 44 Aguyi Ironsi way, Maitama Abuja; a property belonging to a former Governor of Benue State and a serving Senator, Gabriel Suswam.

“These allegations cannot be wished away, especially as the nation is confronted with insecurity. As a group that is concerned about security and well-being of its citizens, we herein call on the relevant agencies to immediately reopen and investigate all alleged to be involved with firearms illegally,” the statement noted.

