Cholera kills 12 in Niger Republic

The Niger Republic government confirmed on Monday at least 12 people have died from a cholera outbreak in southern part of the country.

The Niger Republic’s Minister of Health, Idi Illiassou Mainassara, who disclosed this in a statement in Niamey, said 201 cases had been recorded across the country’s three regions.

He said: “Most of the cases are related to an epidemic that has been raging for several months in neighbouring cross-border regions where there is significant mixing of cross-border populations.”

READ ALSO: WHO donates 1.5m doses of cholera vaccine to Bauchi

The minister said the previous cholera outbreak in Niger occurred in the same regions in 2018.

Mainassara added: “Niger’s border with Nigeria is a hot spot for cholera outbreaks, where populations often move freely between both countries with minimal restrictions.”

Join the conversation

Opinions