WHO donates 1.5m doses of cholera vaccine to Bauchi

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday donated 1.5 million doses of cholera vaccine to Bauchi State.

The Executive Chairman of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA), Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, disclosed this at the kick-off of the vaccination exercise in Bauchi.

Mohammed said the WHO donated the vaccine to support the government’s response to cholera outbreak in the state.

He said: “Bauchi is among the 18 states with a high risk of cholera outbreak, hence the donation for vaccination of those in the areas to the disease.”

The SPHCDA chief added some wards in Dass and Toro local government areas of the state would also receive the vaccine.

According to Mohammed, the vaccination exercise will be divided into two phases in the local government areas.

Earlier, the WHO representative in Nigeria, Alhaji Goni Ngala, said the outbreak was affecting people of different age groups including children under the age of five.

He said: “In its continued efforts to support the cholera response and in particular, the management of cases, the World Health Organisation Country Office donated the vaccine to support prevention.”

