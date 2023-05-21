Consequences of inadequate knowledge in Nigeria’s real estate investment

In Nigeria, investing in real estate has traditionally been seen as a profitable business with great prospective returns.

However, Nigerians’ lack of education in that sector has caused a wide range of issues in the real estate sector. The difficulties brought on by a lack of enlightenment will be discussed in this article along with how they have impacted real estate investment in Nigeria.

Fraud in the real estate sector is one of the biggest issues brought on by a lack of knowledge.

Many Nigerians are victims of dishonest real estate agents who claim to give them land or property that doesn’t exist.

These salespeople prey on unsuspecting purchasers’ lack of knowledge regarding the procedures and paperwork required when purchasing real estate.

Since many Nigerians have fallen victim to these con artists and lost their hard-earned money as a result, the Nigerian real estate market has received a bad reputation.

Another problem resulting from the lack of enlightenment is the absence of proper documentation.

Many Nigerians are unaware of the importance of proper documentation when it comes to real estate transactions.

As a result, many properties are not registered with the relevant government agencies, making it difficult to verify ownership and causing disputes over property ownership.

This lack of proper documentation also makes it difficult for investors to access funding from financial institutions, further limiting the growth of the industry.

The real estate business is also suffering from a lack of qualified professionals due to a lack of understanding.

A lack of qualified experts, including architects, surveyors, and engineers, is caused by the fact that many Nigerians do not view the real estate sector as a promising career opportunity.

Due to the inadequate execution of numerous real estate developments, poor-quality infrastructure and buildings have been produced as a result.

Another challenge caused by the lack of enlightenment is the insufficient knowledge of property value.

Many Nigerians are not aware of the current market value of properties, which makes it challenging to negotiate prices when buying or selling property.

As a result, they end up either overpaying or selling their property for less than its actual value.

Lack of enlightenment has also led to the inadequate provision of affordable housing.

Many Nigerians are not aware of the various housing schemes available to them, which has led to a situation where low-income earners cannot afford decent housing.

This has led to the proliferation of slums and informal settlements in urban areas, which has further compounded the housing problem in Nigeria.

HOW A PROFESSIONAL REAL ESTATE AGENT CAN SAVE YOU FROM TROUBLE

• A licensed real estate agent is equipped with the essential skills and experience to guide prospective investors through the difficult process of purchasing or selling real estate.

They can give clients advice on the appropriate paperwork and procedures because they are knowledgeable about the many rules and regulations that control the real estate sector.

• A knowledgeable real estate agent is well-versed in the local real estate market, including market trends, property values, and available properties.

This enables them to give customers accurate market information and support them in making decisions.

• A professional real estate agent has excellent negotiation skills and can help clients get the best possible deal when buying or selling property.

They can negotiate with buyers or sellers on behalf of their clients and ensure that they get a fair price for their property.

• A seasoned real estate agent maintains a network of associates with the real estate sector, including brokers, lenders, and developers.

As a result, they can give consumers access to a variety of homes and financing choices.

• Clients can save a ton of time and effort by working with a qualified real estate agent.

The customer may concentrate on other crucial issues by having the agent handle all the paperwork and negotiations on their behalf.

By Dennis Isong

