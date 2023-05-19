Market cap up by N50bn as Nigeria’s capital market rebounds from trading losses

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.15 percent on Friday.

This represented a N50 billion growth in the market capitalization from N28.37 trillion to N28.42 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 78.5 basis points to close at 52,187.93, up from 52,109.43 reported by the bourse the previous day.

Investors traded 810.77 million shares valued at N8.20 billion on Friday.

However, this fell short of the 334.23 million shares worth N5.14 billion traded by shareholders on Thursday.

Tantalizer led the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price moving from N0.20kobo to N0.22kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share value was up by 10 percent to end trading at N0.44kobo from N0.40kobo per share.

NCR gained N0.28kobo to move from N2.81kobo to N3.09 per share.

Ikeja Hotel gained N0.18kobo to close at N2.03, above its opening price of N1.85kobo per share.

Caverton’s share price was up by N0.10 kobo to move from N1.05 kobo to N1.15 kobo per share.

Ardova topped the losers’ table after shedding N2.20kobo to drop from N22.35kobo to N20.15kobo per share.

CWG’s share price dropped by N0.15kobo to end trading at N1.54kobo from N1.69kobo per share.

Transcorp lost N0.16kobo to end trading with N2.64kobo from N2.80kobo per share.

May & Baker’s share price dropped from N4.20kobo to N4 per share after losing N0.20kobo during trading.

Wema Bank lost N0.15kobo to drop from N4.15kobo to N4 per share.

Fidelity Bank led the day’s trading with 269.72 million shares valued at N1.48 billion.

Capital Hotel followed with 226.10 million shares worth N1.58 billion.

Zenith Bank sold 57.84 million shares worth N1.45 billion.

UBA traded 48.90 million shares valued at N408.18 million, while Access Corporation sold 40.94 million shares valued at N418.01 million.

