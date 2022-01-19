CONVENTION: APC begins sale of forms February 14

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will begin the sale of forms for aspirants seeking national leadership positions in the forthcoming national convention from February 14.

The APC national convention will take place on February 26.

The National Secretary of APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He also announced the schedule of activities for the convention.

The statement read: “The APC CECPC at its 19th regular meeting on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the party’s National Secretariat considered and adopted the timetable/schedule of activities for the February 26, APC National Convention.

“Receiving of the interim report of the National Reconciliation Committee will take place on January 31, 2022.

“Consideration and adoption of Reports of State Congresses – February 2, 2022.

“Inauguration of the State Executives – February 03, 2022.

“Sale of forms to all aspirants vying for National Offices at the APC National Secretariat – February 14, 2022.

“Submission of completed forms and accompanying documents at the APC National Secretariat on or before February 19, 2022.

“Publication of Sub-Committees – February 19, 2022.

“Screening of all aspirants vying for National Offices – February 20 – February 22.

“Screening Appeals to hear and resolve complaints arising from the screening exercise – February 23, 2022.

“Accreditation of all statutory and elected delegates to the National Convention – February 24 to February 25, 2022.

“National Convention to elect National Officers to the National Executive Committee – February 26, 2022.

