Delaying APC convention beyond Feb 2022 dangerous –Party chieftain, Lukman

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has called on the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party to hasten preparations of the APC Convention, warning that delaying the convention beyond February 2022 would be dangerous.

Lukman made the call in a letter he addressed to the chairman of the caretaker committee and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni.

It would be recalled that top officials of the APC recently met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja, where the convention was fixed for February, but the Buni committee is yet to roll out a programme to that effect.

However, Lukman in his letter, stated that there should be internal negotiation to enhance the process of reorganising the structures of the APC, which would be concluded with the national convention of the party in February 2022.

READ ALSO: Again, Shekarau’s APC faction defeats Gov Ganduje’s group in court

The letter read in part: “Your Excellency, I want to strongly appeal to you to expeditiously begin to discharge this responsibility and conclude the mandate given to the CECPC by the National Executive Committee meeting of June 25, 2020.”

According to the letter, the ability of APC leaders to begin to effectively prepare for the campaign of 2023 is dependent on how fast the CECPC can discharge the responsibility of reorganising the structures of the party at all levels.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now