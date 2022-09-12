Sports
Costa joins Wolves until end of season
Former Chelsea forward, Diego Costa has sealed a permanent move to English Premier League club, Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The 33-year-old joined the club on a free transfer until the end of the season.
Costa, formerly at Atletico Madrid, has been without a club since leaving Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in January.
The forward completed his medical on Thursday last week as cover for new signing Sasa Kalajdzic, who suffered a cruciate injury on his debut.
“It [my signing] wasn’t in the best terms possible on accounts of a player’s injury,” Costa said.
Read Also: Diego Costa ends Atletico Madrid contract early
The former Spain international added: “I can only wish him nothing but the best for him.
“But when he [manager, Bruno Lage] told me about returning to the Premier League since this a championship I have related to quite a bit, always liked it and followed.
“No matter how much I enjoyed playing in Madrid, I felt discouraged, but this motivated me. It lit that fire within me.”
Costa, who is closing in on 500 career appearances, won the Premier League twice with Chelsea and claimed several trophies with Atletico Madrid in two spells for the Spanish club.
Wolves are currently 14th in the Premier League table after only registering one win in six games this season.
