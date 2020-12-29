Diego Costa ends Atletico Madrid contract early

Spain striker Diego Costa has agreed an early end to his contract at Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, making him a free agent.

The development has paved the way for a possible Premier League return for the former Chelsea striker.

The 32-year-old, whose deal was due to expire next summer, fell out of favour at the La Liga club, having made only three appearances, all as a substitute, since mid-October.

Read Also: EPL: Iheanacho misses Leicester penalty at Palace; Chelsea drop more points after Villa draw

“The striker asked to leave the club for personal reasons a few days ago and on Tuesday signed the termination of his contract,” said Atletico.

“The club thanks Diego Costa for his dedication during these years and wishes him well in the next stage of his professional career.”

Meanwhile, reports say English Premier League sides Arsenal and Wolves are in the run to secure the services of Costa.

Atletico are top of La Liga, ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference with two games in hand.

Join the conversation

Opinions