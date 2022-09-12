Sadiq set for long injury lay-off as Real Sociedad provide update

Super Eagles forward, Umar Sadiq has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament, according to his club Real Sociedad.

The Nigeria international sustained an injury during Sociedad’s 2-1 defeat at Getafe on Sunday night.

The La Liga side provided an update on the striker’s injury on Monday, adding that more information would be provided in due course.

But Sadiq is definitely set for a long injury layoff.

“Sadiq has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament,” the club wrote on their website on Monday.

“The player will undergo surgical treatment.

”Further information will be provided in the coming days.”

Sadiq, 25, joined Real Sociedad from another LaLiga club, Almeria on transfer deadline day in the summer transfer window.

The injury has now ruled him out of Nigeria’s scheduled international friendly against Algeria.

