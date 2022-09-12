Sports
Sadiq set for long injury lay-off as Real Sociedad provide update
Super Eagles forward, Umar Sadiq has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament, according to his club Real Sociedad.
The Nigeria international sustained an injury during Sociedad’s 2-1 defeat at Getafe on Sunday night.
The La Liga side provided an update on the striker’s injury on Monday, adding that more information would be provided in due course.
But Sadiq is definitely set for a long injury layoff.
“Sadiq has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament,” the club wrote on their website on Monday.
Read Also: Umar Sadiq departs Almeria, signs six-year contract with Real Sociedad
“The player will undergo surgical treatment.
”Further information will be provided in the coming days.”
Sadiq, 25, joined Real Sociedad from another LaLiga club, Almeria on transfer deadline day in the summer transfer window.
The injury has now ruled him out of Nigeria’s scheduled international friendly against Algeria.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...