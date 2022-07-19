Court adjourns hearing in suit challenging PDP governorship primary in Zamfara till July 26

Justice Aminu Bappa-Aliyu of the Federal High Court, Gusau, on Tuesday adjourned till July 26, hearing in the suit challenging the credibility of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Zamfara State.

Dr. Dauda Lawal-Dare was elected the PDP governorship candidate in the primary election held on May 25.

The party’s governorship aspirant, Dr. Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau, had in the suit asked the court to nullify the election over alleged irregularities.

The PDP, the Chairman of the party’s governorship election committee in Zamfara, Maina-Waziri, and the party’s chairman in the state, Col. Bala Mande (retd), were listed as respondents in the suit.

Others were – Lawal-Dare and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice Bappa-Aliyu adjourned the matter to hear arguments in the preliminary objection.

In a chat with journalists after the court’s sitting on Tuesday, the counsel to the plaintiff, Lamidi Obaro, said his client was challenging the credibility of the primary election in Zamfara.

He said the exercise was a breach of the 1999 constitution and Electoral Act 2022.

The counsel said: “We are praying for the nullification of the process that produced Lawal-Dare as PDP governorship candidate in Zamfara.

“You know, the matter had earlier adjourned until today, for further mention but the defendants filed a preliminary objection.

“Therefore the court has adjourned for us to file our response within five days.”

