APC chairman, Adamu blames internal crisis for party’s defeat in Osun election

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has explained why the party lost last weekend’s governorship election in Osun State.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke, won the election after polling 403,371 votes to defeat the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola, who scored 375,927 votes in the election held across the 30 local government areas of the state last Saturday.

Adamu, who featured in the BBC Hausa, said the shocking loss was caused by internal crisis in the party.

He said: “We lost the race not because we are incapable but because of the crisis within. We had a massive gathering of supporters a few days before the election in Osogbo. No one could ever anticipate that we would lose the election.”

The former Nasarawa governor stressed that the party had accepted the defeat in good faith and had learnt valuable lessons from it.

He added: “The Osun defeat doesn’t in any way mean that we will lose at the general elections. We only lost one state out of the 22 we have; you see, we are still strong.

“We will sit and check ourselves. We must ask ourselves what is right and wrong and what needs to be corrected.”

