APC chairman, Adamu feigns ignorance of Osun election result

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has feigned ignorance of the final results of the Osun State governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in the early hours of Sunday declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke, as the winner of the election held across the 30 local government areas of the state on Saturday.

He scored 403,371 votes to defeat Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC who polled 375,027 votes in the election.

Adamu, who appeared in a programme on Arise TV on Sunday, said he has not formally heard the announcement of the result from INEC.

When asked about his opinion on the elections, he said: “With due respect, my dear brother, I am just really hearing this from you. I have not formally heard the announcement from INEC, which is the independent commission responsible for elections in Nigeria.

“I have not heard from them yet. Once I hear formally from INEC, I can be in a position to answer this particular question.

“Between me and you, I have not formally heard from INEC and I have not read the papers you are talking about. I do read some papers on my table before I have my breakfast but I haven’t done that today yet.

“Until I hear from INEC formally or my people in the control room confirm that it is the result, of course, I will abide by it. But hearing the result first from you is unacceptable. You are not INEC.”

