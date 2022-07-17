APC will never underestimate LP, PDP in 2023 – Adamu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, said on Sunday the party would never underrate the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 elections.

Adamu, who stated this in an interview on Arise TV, described the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as experienced and well-grounded politicians with genuine intentions to serve the country.

The former Nasarawa State governor stressed that his experience in politics has taught him never to underestimate the powers of his rivals and the threats they posed.

Adamu declared that APC was more organized and stood a better chance of winning next year’s elections.

He said: “Honestly I have never ever underestimated the capacity of my opponents, I will not do so now. This is not the first time I will be party chairman, I have been secretary of the party and chairman at the state level. I have faced elections, I have won some and lost some. I have no reason whatsoever to doubt my opponent.

“The gentleman who is chairman of PDP is a friend of mine, we have known even before we got these positions.

“Peter Obi. I knew him when he was governor of Anambra state, I visited him. These are people who mean well as far as I’m concerned. From their outbursts, they mean well. They are well grounded, I don’t have doubts about that.

“So I have no reason whatsoever to underestimate their ability to lead their people to victory.”

“I am telling you that we are better organized. We have a higher number of followers. We have got the register of the party members. You can verify it.

