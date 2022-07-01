Politics
Zamfara governor’s call for self-defence an invitation to anarchy – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party in Zamfara State on Friday faulted Governor Bello Matawalle’s directive to the people of the state to get guns and protect themselves from bandits and other criminals terrorising the state.
The governor had in a statement issued last weekend by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, urged the people to arm themselves and confront the criminals.
He directed the state commissioner of police to issue licenses to all those who are eligible and ready to obtain such guns to defend themselves.
The PDP Executive Secretary in the state, Faruk Ahmed, who reacted to the governor’s directive at a press conference in Gusau, described such action as an invitation to anarchy in the state.
He said the protection of lives and property of the citizens remains the prerogative of the state and federal governments.
READ ALSO: Zamfara PDP chairman suspended
Ahmed said: “Although the security issue is everybody’s business, to secure the lives and property is the responsibility of any government on earth.
“As peace-loving and law-abiding citizens, we fault Zamfara State and the Federal Government for shifting such constitutional responsibility to ordinary citizens.
“That it has been clear that the security agencies, groups and legal experts within and outside the state have opposed the firearms acquisition.”
The opposition party accused Governor Matawalle of manipulating the security situation in the state in order to hound critics.
“The ruling APC administration’s failure has left Governor Bello Mattawale with no option but to manipulate the insecurity situation within the state to witch-hunt opposition parties in the state.
“As such, the PDP perceived the exercise as a deliberate attempt to divert public resources,” he added.
