Zamfara PDP chairman suspended

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State, Retired Colonel Bala Mande, has been suspended by the state working committee.

Mande was suspended over alleged anti-party activities, among others.

According to a statement by the state’s party publicity secretary, Abba Bello, on Wednesday, the Chairman remains suspended until the conclusion of investigation into the allegations raised against him, one of which was that he was selling the party’s secrets to other people in exchange for gratifications.

“This becomes necessary owing to the fact that the State Chairman has been conducting the affairs of the party without the involvement of the State Working committee, selling secret to higher bidder for gratifications,” the statement reads.

It was added in the statement that his actions were in clear violation of the various sections of the PDP constitution.

It reads further, “this has become necessary to forestall the abuse of power and the derailment of the rules governing the running of the party by Col Mande (retd.).

“The suspension is for a period of one month, this is expedient to allow the Working Committee to constitute a panel of inquiry into the allegation.

“Considering the foregoing, the Vice-Chairman, Kaura Namoda zone, Mallam Ali Namoda, will oversee the activities of the party for the period of his suspension.”

It was added that the state working committee had inaugurated a panel of inquiry to investigate this allegation.

Members of the panel include Ahmed Sani, Kaura Chairman; Bala Zurmi, Member; Sanin Baba, member; Abdulhadi Ahmed, member; Suwaiba Bako, Member; Abul Mustapha, member; and Ibrahim Jibril, who was to serve as Secretary.

Opinions

