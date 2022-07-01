Pain of Osun election defeat will linger in PDP for 30 years – Gov Oyetola

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, declared on Friday it would take the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 30 years to recover from its defeat in the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The governor stated this when he visited Ila-Orangun in Ila Local Government Area of the state.

Oyetola, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, also defeated his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenger, Ademola Adeleke, in the Osun State governorship election held in September 2018.

He said: “It will take the PDP 30 years to recover from the shock it will receive due to the defeat.”

He insisted that he would spend eight years as governor of the state.

Oyetola advised the people of the state against selling their vote.

He also described his opponents as opportunists.

“They will be going about with money, but do not be swayed by their actions,” he added.

