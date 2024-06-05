Politics
Court adjourns Shaibu’s suit challenging impeachment to June 28
Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, adjourned the hearing of a suit filed by former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shaibu, till June 28.
The Edo State House of Assembly on April 8 impeached Shaibu for gross misconduct.
The ex-deputy governor was accused of perjury and leaking of government secrets.
He, thereafter, approached the court to declare the impeachment as unlawful, illegal, and unconstitutional.
READ ALSO: Crisis hits Edo Assembly as speaker suspends Shaibu’s allies
Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Assembly were listed as respondents in the suit.
At Wednesday’s proceedings, Shuaib’s counsel, Ayotunde Ogunleye, told the court that the matter was initially slated for Monday but did not hold due to the organised labour’s strike.
He also reminded the judge of the agreement by the parties for an accelerated hearing of the suit.
Justice Omotoso adjourned the hearing of the suit till June 28 following an agreement by lawyers from both parties.
