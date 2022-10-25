Court convicts internet fraudster for $100 fraud

Justice F.A. Aliyu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Apo, Abuja, on Tuesday convicted an internet fraudster, Ekechukwu Wilson Chinaza, for $100 fraud.

Chinasa was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a one-count charge of impersonation.

The commission told the court that the convict in August created a WhatsApp profile page using a white lady’s picture with the name Amber to obtain $100 from one Brian.

Chinasa was convicted after pleading guilty to the charge.

In his ruling, the judge said he took into cognizance the defence counsel’s plea for leniency on the grounds that the defendant has a bed-ridden mum and had forfeited the proceeds of the crime to the Federal Government.

He, therefore, sentenced the defendant to a community at a location near his residence and a N200,000 fine.

He said: “In the pretext that you are in a romantic relationship with her and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 321 of the Penal Code Act, Laws of the Federation (Abuja) 1990, and punishable under Section 324 of the same Act.”

