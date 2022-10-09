Suspected internet fraudsters kill 40-year-old man in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested two suspected internet fraudsters for allegedly killing a 40-year-old man, Abdullahi Azeez, in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Otta, said the suspects, Friday Odeh (21), and Poso Idowu (20), were arrested at their hideout in Owode-Egba area of the state three months after they allegedly committed the crime.

He added that the victim’s relative reported a case of missing person to policemen at Owode-Egba divisional headquarters on June 9.

“The relatives reported that the victim left his home at Kobape area on June 8, 2022 and did not return since then. And upon the report, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, directed the anti-kidnapping unit of the state Criminal Investigation Department to take over the investigation and unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the man.

READ ALSO: Court convicts 66 internet fraudsters in Oyo

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, the SP Taiwo Opadiran-led team subsequently embarked on a technical and intelligence based investigation which led them to the hideout of Friday Abinya Odeh, on September 22, 2022, where the Airtel sim card of the victim was recovered.

“His arrest led to the apprehension of his accomplice, Poso Idowu.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed that they kidnapped the victim on June 8, 2022, at Kobape area, at about 7:30 p.m., from where they forcefully took him to the bush, killed him, and butchered his body to pieces.

“They confessed further that it was one herbalist simply identified as Arab money who they claimed to have contacted on Facebook that prescribed the ritual for them.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now