Court convicts 66 internet fraudsters in Oyo

An Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, has sentenced 66, internet fraudsters to various jail terms in the state.

The sentences ranged from two weeks to ten months imprisonment.

The convicts were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justices Olusola Adetujoye, Bayo Taiwo and Ladiran Akintola on separate one- count charge of cybercrimes between September 5 and September 21.

The convicts were – Lawal Ismaila Adebola, Dazumi Azeez Jayeola, Morakinyo Abiodun Michael, Kehinde Samuel Olatunbosun, Yusuf Olawale Raji, Abass Akintayo Waliu, Kolawole Blessing Oluwafemi, Ajibade Habib Olakunle, Adedun Olajide Temidire, Dapo Ajayi Temitope Faith, Lamidi Olumide Samuel, Patrick Simon Olaide, Opeyemi Nurudeen and Obaloluwa Enoch Bolaji.

Others were – Oladimeji Olamide Abdulrahan, Damilola Mubarak Muritala, Adedayo Wahab Abdullahi, Olotu Oluwadamilola Ayomikun, Aderibigbe Ibrahim Olamilekan, Sekoni Oluwatimilehin James, Dazumi Abdulrazak, Salami Ayo Wisdom, Ifeoluwa Joseph Olabiyi. Mubarak Salaudeen Opeyemi, Toriola Samuel Oluwadamilola, Abisoye Israel Olamilekan, Adebayo Babatunde Teslim, Onipede Damilola, Oladotun Tijani Kunle, Adeshina Opeyemi Akanni, Eniola Johnson Olorunsola, Adebowale Samuel Amusan, Ayinde Babalola Quadri, Obioma Honour Nmaduabuchi, Afolabi Pelumi Tomiwa, Salau Opeyemi Saheed and Adekunle Hammed.

Also convicted were – Abioye Oluwatobiloba Alex, Ajadi Hezekiah Oluwatobi, Kayode Donald Adubu, Olamilekan Gabriel Ebedi, Adediran Qudus Wale, Adams Ojo Segun, Ogundayo Usman Oladayo, Olamide Yusuf Ishola, Kolawole Fuad Abiodun, Adekoya Tobiloba, Giwa Babatunde David, Abdulfatahi Dolapo Oderinde and Akinwale Israel Bunmi.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests club owner, 21 other suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan

Alex Okhiria Chibueze, Gabriel Ikyeleve, Paul Uche Obinna, Udeh Emeka Moses, Alase Ayodele Philip, Afeez Sode Gbolahan, Abayomi Babatunde Adejuyigbe, Haruna Adedoyin Kayode, Adejuyigbe Oluwatobiloba Joshua, Gbadamosi Samson Iyanu, Olatunbosun Mojeeb Olanrewaju, Oduwaye Oluwale Kelvin, Adesokan Afeez Afolabi, Emmanuel Oluwatobi Ajala, Olamilekan Michael Ayegbusi and Adurota Emmanuel Oluwatosin completed the list.

They all pleaded “guilty” to the charges when they were read to them individually.

The prosecution counsels, Oyelakin Oyediran, Chidebere Okoli, Oluwatoyin Owodunni, Modupe Akunkoye, Mohammed Galadanchi, Mabas Mabur, Abdulrasheed Suleman and Samsudeen Bashir, urged court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

The convicts were sentenced to two weeks, four months, six months of community service, and ten months imprisonment respectively

The court also ordered the convicts to restitute their various victims and forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now