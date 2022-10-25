Metro
Police recovers lifeless body of female hotel guest in Cross River
Police operatives in Cross River have recovered the lifeless body of a middle-aged lady at a hotel in Calabar, the state capital.
The spokesman for the state police command, Irene Ugbo, told journalists on Tuesday that staff of the hotel found the body in one of the rooms in the early hours of Sunday.
She said the identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained.
Ugbo added that the lady and a male friend checked into the hotel on Saturday night.
According to her, the unidentified male guest left early in the morning under the guise that he was going to withdraw money from the ATM but failed to return to the hotel premises.
READ ALSO: Police kills two suspected abductors of clerics in Cross River
The spokesperson revealed that seven staff of the hotel had been arrested for interrogation.
She said: “We are aware of the incident, and the story is true. A man and a woman were lodged in a hotel, and the woman was later found dead. We are investigating the matter.
“We had to arrest staff of the hotel who were on duty when the guests came into the facility.
“We arrested them because we need them to produce the contact information of their guest in a bid to get to the root of the matter.”
