Court dismisses Kano kingmakers’ suit on new emirates

A High Court sitting in Kano State on Monday struck out a suit filed by Kingmakers in the Kano Emirate challenging the creation of the additional new emirates by the state government.

Justice Ahmed T. Badamasi, who delivered the verdict, dismissed the suit filed by the plantiffs counsel, Barr. Suraj Saida (SAN), for lack of merit.

The kingmakers challenging the creation of the emirates are Madakin Kano, Yusuf Nabahani; Makaman Kano, Abdullahi Sarki Ibrahim; Sarkin Dawakin Maituta, Bello Abubakar and Sarkin Bai Kano, Mukhtari Adnan.

The Kingmakers had filed the suit challenging the creation of the new emirates of Bichi, Karaye, Rano and Gaya by the state government.

The state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Abdul Aziz Garba Gafasa; the state House of Assembly, the Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Ibrahim Mukhtar; Emir of Rano, Tafida Abubakar Ila; Emir of Gaya, Ibrahim Abdulkadir Gaya; Emir of Karaye, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar II and Emir of Bichi, Aminu Ado Bayero; are listed as respondents in the suit.

The judge said: “That the judgment of my brother Justice Usman Na’aba in suit number K/192/2019 which is a judgment in rem, renders this suit mere academic exercise.

“That been the case, the suit deserves nothing order than to be struck out and it is accordingly struck out.”

