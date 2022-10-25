Court nullifies APC primaries in Rivers

Justice E.A. Obile of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, nullified the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Rivers State over the unlawful exclusion of some party members from the elections.

The judge delivered the ruling in the application filed by a party member, George Orlu, and four others who were excluded as delegates in the primaries held in May.

In their application, the plaintiff prayed the court to declare the APC primaries null and void over their exclusion in the process.

In his ruling, the judge held that the plaintiffs were unlawfully excluded from the primaries.

He added that the exclusion of the five men made the primaries illegal and therefore cannot stand.

Justice Obile declared all those elected from the primary elections stand nullified and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the names from the list of candidates cleared for the 2023 elections in Rivers State.

