Court nullifies impeachment of former Kogi deputy gov Achuba

The impeachment of former Kogi State deputy governor, Simon Achuba, in October last year has been nullified by a State High Court in Lokoja, the state capital.

The State House of Assembly had impeached the former deputy governor at a time he had a serious rift with the governor of the state, Yahaya Bello.

But the deputy governor, unhappy with the manner in which he was disgraced out of office ran to the court praying for justice.

In its ruling on the matter, the court presided over by Justice John Olorunfemi held that Achuba’s sacking from office was a violation of the constitution.

The judge further held that the nomination of Edward Onoja as the deputy governor to replace Achuba did not conform to due process.

