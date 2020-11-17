Court sentences FCC director to 14 years jail term for N7m fraud

The Zamfara State High Court, Gusau, on Tuesday sentenced a Deputy Director in the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Ahmad Balarabe, to 14 years imprisonment for N7million fraud.

However, the convict has an option of paying a N500, 000 fine or he goes to prison.

Balarabe was arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) before Justice Bello Shinkafi for defrauding job seekers to the tune of N7million.

He was first arraigned in September 2018 on a two-count charge of obtaining by false pretence.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The ICPC prosecutor, Mashkur Salisu, told the court that Balarabe collected the money from some job seekers with the promise to get them employment with the Federal University in Gusau, Zamfara State.

According to the prosecutor, the convict committed the offence in 2017 while serving as the FCC Coordinator in Sokoto and Zamfara States.

He said the offence contravened section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act.

In his verdict, Justice Shinkafi said the prosecution had proved their case beyond reasonable doubt.

He described the action of the convict as “despicable and unbecoming of a public servant.”

The judge also directed the convict to pay back the N7million to the victims of the crime in line with section 11 of the Advance Fee Fraud Act and section 321 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

