COVID-19: Bayelsa govt to pay special allowances to frontline health workers

The Bayelsa State government has stated its readiness to pay special allowances to front-line health workers combating the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the state.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Wednesday by Mr Doubara Atasi, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, at a meeting with the representatives of the labour unions including the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and Association of Resident Doctors in Government House, in the state capital, Yenagoa.

Governor Diri who was represented at the meeting by his Deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, reassured the health workers of the administration’s commitment to give priority to their welfare and other challenges they encounter in the delivery of health care.

He said: “Health issues will never be at the tail end of this administration’s programme. Rather, they will occupy the front burner and a very prominent place as far as we are concerned.

“Our team has had useful discussions with yours. Our position which we are appealing to you seriously to consider is that, we will pay only the frontline health workers who are directly engaged in the COVID-19 response.

“And our position is not in isolation. It is a position we know quite some states are working on. The Federal Government can afford to do anything because it has less responsibility but more money.

“On skipping, the Head of Service, Hospital Management Board, the Ministry of Health and officials of the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital are working hard to get the final figures.

“We take it seriously because we believe that our doctors should not be treated differently from other doctors in the country,” the governor added.

