COVID-19: Bayelsa govt records 7 new infections, 2 virus related deaths

The Bayelsa State government has confirmed no fewer than seven new cases of the deadly COVID-19 virus and two deaths related to the fast spreading disease.

This was confirmed on Wednesday by the Director of Public Health and member of state COVID-19 Task Force, Dr Jones Stowe, who also informed that the new recorded deaths, brought the total number of fatalities in the state to 14.

Dr Jones Stowe who issued a statement in Yenagoa also added that the total COVID-19 cases in the state have now risen to 205 with the seven new cases recorded recently.

“The state recorded seven new confirmed cases and two new deaths on Tuesday.

“The total confirmed cases are now 205, active cases 91 and total discharged stood at 100.

“We call on the general public to please, adhere strictly to the recommended public health advisories to reduce the transmission of COVID- 19.

“Maintain regular washing of hand, use your face mask, avoid hand shake and crowd; stay safe, MaskUpBayelsa,” he said.

