COVID-19: Nigerian govt cautions against Eid gatherings, travels

The Federal Government of Nigeria has revealed that it is encouraged that some states have announced a ban on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

This was revealed on Thursday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, who cautioned against Eid gatherings and travels.

Mustapha in a statement during the briefing of the PTF said that the Federal Government hoped that the ban would be replicated by other states like Kano and Jigawa states which had on Wednesday announced a ban on sallah festivities.

“The Eid festivities naturally come with lots of mass gatherings, but we must not forget that the guidelines are still in existence and the virus is very potent.

“We urge all state governments to ensure that guidelines are adhered to and citizens should not indulge in activities that would allow for the spread of the virus and lives are endangered,” Mustapha said.

