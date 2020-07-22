Customs appoints five ACGs, promotes 2,634 officers

The Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) on Wednesday approved the appointments of five Assistant Comptrollers- General (ACG) of Customs and promoted 2,634 officers.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Mr. Joseph Attah, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the newly appointed ACGs were Mohammed Boyi, Training and Coordination, Adewale Adeniyi, Commandant C&SC Gwagwalada, and Jack Ajoku, Strategic Research, and Policy.

Others are: Olakunle Oyeleke Doctrine, Development and Administration and Emmanuel Edorhe, Zonal Coordinator, Zone C.

According to him, the board also approved the dismissal of ACG Aminu Dahiru for serious misconduct, while ACG Bashir Abubakar was asked to go on compulsory retirement for an act of negligence.

The spokesman said the disciplinary actions against the two senior officers were in line with the reform agenda being carried out in the service.

