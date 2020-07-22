Latest Politics Top Stories

BREAKING: 543 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total hits 34,344; death toll now 813

July 22, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Wednesday night recorded 543 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 14 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that eight people died from complications resulting from the virus on Wednesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 805 to 813.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 38,344.

Meanwhile, 15,815 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Wednesday night.

READ ALSO: Nigeria records 576 new cases of COVID-19 to take its total to 37,801; death toll now 807

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (180), FCT (86), Kaduna (56), Edo (47), Ondo (37), Kwara (35), Ogun (19), and Rivers (19).

Others are – Kano (17), Ebonyi (16), Enugu (16), Delta (7), Bayelsa (4), Bauchi (3), and Abia (1).

The NCDC said: “38,344 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 15,815 AND Deaths: 813.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!