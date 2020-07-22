BREAKING: 543 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total hits 34,344; death toll now 813

Nigeria on Wednesday night recorded 543 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 14 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that eight people died from complications resulting from the virus on Wednesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 805 to 813.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 38,344.

Meanwhile, 15,815 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Wednesday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (180), FCT (86), Kaduna (56), Edo (47), Ondo (37), Kwara (35), Ogun (19), and Rivers (19).

Others are – Kano (17), Ebonyi (16), Enugu (16), Delta (7), Bayelsa (4), Bauchi (3), and Abia (1).

The NCDC said: “38,344 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 15,815 AND Deaths: 813.”

