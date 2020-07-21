BREAKING. Nigeria records 576 new cases of COVID-19 to take its total to 37,801; death toll now 807

Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 576 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 21 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that four people died from complications resulting from the virus on Tuesday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 801 to 805.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 37,801

Meanwhile, 15,677 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Tuesday night.

READ ALSO: 562 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total rises to 37,225; death toll now 801

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (88), Kwara (87), FCT (82), Plateau (62), Ondo (39), Enugu (28), Oyo (26), Taraba (24), Kaduna (20), Ebonyi (20), Edo (17), Cross River (16), Kano (14), Rivers (11), Ogun (10), and Delta (9).

Others are – Nasarawa (8), Osun (8), Katsina (3), Imo (2), Borno (1), and Kebbi (1).

The NCDC said: “37,801 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 15,677 AND Deaths: 805.”

Join the conversation

Opinions