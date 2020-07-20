BREAKING: 562 new cases of COVID-19 as Nigeria’s total rises to 37,225; death toll now 801

Nigeria on Monday night recorded 562 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 20 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that 12 people died from complications resulting from the virus on Monday.

Consequently, number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 789 to 801.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 37,225.

Meanwhile, 15,333 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Monday night.

READ ALSO: 556 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 36,663; death toll now 789

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: FCT (102), Lagos (100), Plateau (52), Kwara (50), Abia (47), Kaduna (35), Benue (34), Oyo (26), Ebonyi (24), Kano (16), Niger (15), Anambra (14), Gombe (12) and Edo (11).

Others are – Rivers (6), Nasarawa (5), Delta (5), Borno (3), Enugu (2), Bauchi (2) and Kebbi (1).

The NCDC said: “37,225 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 15,333 AND Deaths: 801.”

Join the conversation

Opinions