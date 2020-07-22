REPS TO NCDC: Test Multichoice CEO for COVID-19 immediately

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been called upon by the House of Representatives to immediately locate John Ugbe, the Chief Executive Officer of Multichoice Nigeria, operators of DSTV, and test him for the dreaded COVID-19 virus.

The call was issued to the Director-General of the NCDC, Dr. Ihekweazu Chikwe, on Wednesday by the ad hoc committee investigating non-implementation of the pay-as-you-go tariff plan by satellite broadcasters and DSTV subscription price increase.

According to reports, the order to the NCDC was issued after a second letter written by Ugbe to the Committee that he would be unable to appear before it having come down with an illness after arriving Abuja for the meeting.

The House Committee also asked the NCDC to, without further delay, commence contact-tracing of passengers in the plane with Ugbe, his staff and those he may have had contact with at the airport.

The second letter by Ugbe which was signed on his behalf by Gozie Onumonon, Head of Regulatory Affairs, reads in part, “Because of the abundance of caution needed to be taken in line with the current pandemic, we believe it is necessary that the meeting be deferred until he has regained his health and is cleared by his medical doctor.”

