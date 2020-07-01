NBC orders DSTV to suspend implementation of new tariffs

Cable TV service providers, MultiChoice has been ordered by the federal government of Nigeria to suspend the implementation of its new hiked tariffs on different bouquets on its Digital Satellite Television, DSTV.

The order was issued on Tuesday by the Acting Director General of Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Mr. Armstrong Idachaba.

The order was also reiterated by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who also informed that the Federal government is planning to break the Sporting rights monopoly of DSTV.

The pair spoke at the National Assembly, while briefing members of an Ad Hoc Committee looking into the hike in tariffs.

“I want to agree, with the Committee and call on DSTV to suspend the hike in tariffs”, Idachaba, said when pushed by the Committee.

Mr Mohammed had also earlier told lawmakers that he already signed a code to break the monopoly of MultiChoice in the country, saying “our amendments to the Broadcasting Act, will affect the break in the monopoly of MultiChoice. Amendments to Section 628 of the Broadcasting Act, is in our broad national interest.”

The Chairman of the House Ad-hoc Committee and other lawmakers who quizzed the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed on the new payment template issued by Multichoice for payment of DSTV subscription, decried the high cost of tariffs.

He said the House viewed the increase in the price of subscription of satellite television on the Pay As You Go system as an affront that must be immediately suspended.

