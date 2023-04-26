Nigerians react as MultiChoice increases DSTV, GOTV subscription rates

MultiChoice, the satellite television service provider, has announced an increase in subscription rates for DSTV and GOTV in Nigeria.

This announcement has drawn angry reactions from subscribers across the country.

According to Multichoice, the new rates will take effect from May 1st, 2023.

A sample of the message sent to DStv Premium subscribers’ decoders reads: “Dear Customer, due to rising costs of business operations, please note that from May 1, your monthly subscription (Premium) will be N24,500. To retain your old price of N21,000 for up to 12 months ensure you are active by April 30.”

The new regime would also see the price on the Compact+ bouquet move to N16,600 from N14,250 monthly. Subscribers on the Compact bouquet would under the new price regime, pay N10,500 as against N9,000, with those on Confam set to pay N6,200 as against N5,300.

Those on DStv Yanga and Padi would pay N3,500 and N2,500 respectively as against N2,950 and N2,150.

On the GOtv service, subscribers on GOtv Supa package would pay N6,400 as against N5,500, with those on GOtv Max paying N4,850 as against N4,150.

GOtv Jolli subscribers are due to start paying N3,300 as against N2,800, with the tariffs on GOtv Jinja and GOtv Lite also rising from N1,900 to N2,250 and N900 to N1,100 respectively.

Reacting to the announcement, some subscribers expressed dissatisfaction with the increased cost of the service, especially in light of the current economic situation in the country.

They argue that the new rates are too high and may not be affordable for many Nigerians, particularly those on low incomes.

One subscriber, Kunle Adeleke, said, “This is a very bad move by MultiChoice. They should have considered the economic situation in the country before increasing the subscription rates. How do they expect ordinary Nigerians to afford these new rates?”

Another subscriber, Mrs. Chidinma Okeke, said, “I am very disappointed with MultiChoice. They have been increasing their subscription rates every year, and it is becoming too much. I might have to consider switching to other service providers.”

