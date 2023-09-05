Dangote Cement Remits N412.9bn tax to govt in 3 years

Dangote Cement Plc, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited, (DIL), paid a total of N412.9 billion into the coffers of the Federal Government as tax for 3 consecutive years. A total of N97.24 billion was paid by Dangote Cement in 2020, N173.93 billion in 2021 and N141.69 billion in 2022.

With the tax payment from only one of the conglomerate’s subsidiaries, Aliko Dangote’s posited that government cannot offer social services to the citizens without tax collection.

Dangote also advised the government to automate the tax system in the county, while commending the inauguration of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms

“Maybe they should look at automating the tax system, just like what they did in India. If you go to India today, the country collects at least $1 trillion in various taxes. On petroleum products alone, India makes $100 billion yearly, because they charge 100 per cent on petroleum products. So, what I am suggesting is that people should pay tax and if you pay, you demand services from government. I think it is a social contract.

“Once people start seeing that government is using the money to do infrastructure, fund education, healthcare, whereby the citizens don’t need to go out to India or other countries for medical attention, then people would settle down and start paying taxes,” the entrepreneur added in a statement sent out on Monday.

Meanwhile, other listed companies of Dangote Industries Ltd, also paid taxes to the Federal Government during the said period. Both Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc and NASCON Allied Industries Plc are listed on the Nigeria Exchange Limited.

Analysis of the yearly annual reports of Dangote’s three listed companies indicated that they paid N114.31 billion as tax in 2020; N187.17 billion in 2021 and N172.15 billion in 2022.

During the three years, Dangote Cement paid a total of N412.86 billion as taxes, Dangote Sugar Refinery paid N55.38 billion, while NASCON Allied Industries paid N5.39 billion.

A total of N97.24 billion was paid by Dangote Cement in 2020, N173.93 billion in 2021 and N141.69 billion in 2022. Dangote Sugar Refinery paid N15.85 billion in 2020, N11.97 billion in 2021 and N27.56 billion in 2022. For NASCON Allied Industries, it was N1.22 billion in 2020, N1.27 billion in 2021 and N2.9 billion in 2022.

The analysis indicated that companies from Dangote Group had remained major contributors to the nation’s economy with the volume of taxes paid in the period under review.

Dangote Cement Plc is Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest cement producer with an installed capacity of 51.6Mta capacity across 10 African countries. The company operates a fully integrated ‘quarry-to-customer’ business with activities covering manufacturing, sales and distribution of cement. It has a production capacity of 35.3Mta in its home market, Nigeria.

The Obajana plant in Kogi State, Nigeria, is the largest in Africa with 16.3Mta of capacity across four lines; the Ibese plant in Ogun State has four cement lines with a combined installed capacity of 12Mta, the Gboko plant in Benue state has 4Mta, while Okpella plant in Edo State has 3Mta.

