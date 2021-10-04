Dangote Cement, three other companies make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list

Sterling Bank, Dangote Cement, Mansard, and University Press made it into the stocks to watch list of Ripples Nigeria this week mostly because of their capital market activities.

Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

Sterling Bank

Sterling Bank is one of the lenders to watch out for this week, if you planning to enter the financial market, as the bank’s value has continued to drift sideways since July ending.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Sterling Bank investors lost N3.45 billion as shareholders engage in profit-taking every time there’s a jump in the company’s equity’s value.

University Press

Last week, investors queued behind University Press, as they believe the company’s asset will grow in value – this led to the firm’s stock value rising by 23 percent.

Read also: Dangote Cement makes Ripples stocks-to-watch list, alongside Stanbic IBTC, SCOA Nigeria, Pharmdeko

The growth represents N0.21kobo gain as last week ended with four days of capital market activities. With University Press ending last week as best performing stock, that makes it one of the equities to look out for.

Mansard

Mansard will be coming into this week’s trading as the best loser of last week, so when entering into the capital market, trade cautiously to avoid the pit.

Note that Mansard shareholders sold off their investment last week, and this fell the company’s stock value down, causing it to lose N1.50kobo in share price.

Dangote Cement

The Aliko Dangote-owned company was on a high last week, as the company’s stock value climbed by 14.2 percent in the Nigerian bourse.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Dangote Cement gained N35 to push its share price from N245 to N280 per share in four days of trading. This will make the stock one to watch out for.

Join the conversation

Opinions